September 2017 Auto Sales: A Toss Up

Vehicle sales numbers were up for the month of September 2017, thanks in part to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

General Motors managed to move 279,397 vehicles and was up 12 percent over last year’s totals, followed by Toyota at 226,632, up 14.9 percent, and Ford closely at 222,246 vehicles up by 8.7 percent.

Chevrolet had its best September since 2004 with its Equinox and Traverse crossovers up by 69 percent compared to last year’s totals.

FCA was down 10 percent for September with only 174,266 vehicles, but Alfa Romeo shined with a 2,993 percent jump from 41 units last year at this time to 1,268 this year.

Here are the rest of this month’s winners and losers …

1. General Motors: 279,397, up 12 percent.

• Chevrolet was up 17.4 percent, to 151,792, GMC was up 9.4 percent, to 40,938, Buick down 20 percent, to 16,498 and Cadillac up 1.1 percent, to 11,847.

• Chevy Equinox up to 80.3 percent, to 27,512. Malibu was up 11.5 percent, to 23,989.

• Silverado was up 21.7 percent, to 55,236 while GMC’s Sierra was up 0.2 percent, to 18,106.

• Colorado sales were up 8.6 percent, to 11,271 and Canyon down 0.9 percent, to 2,922.

• Buick Envision was up 39.6 percent to 2,300 and Encore sales up 13.2 percent, to 8,262.

• Cadillac XT5 was up 58.5 percent, to 7,302 and Escalade ESV down 7.6 percent, to 1,527.

• Corvette was way down 46.8 percent to 1,506. Chevy Volt was down 28.5 percent, to 1,453 and the brand sold only 2,632 Bolts.

2. Toyota Motor Sales: 226,632, up 14.9 percent.

• Toyota division was up 16.9 percent, to 200,436 and Lexus was up 1.5 percent, to 26,196.

• Camry up 13.1 percent to 34,732, though Toyota moved a whopping 42,395 RAV4s, up 44 percent.

• Corolla was down 4.6 percent, to 30,931 and Prius down 25.6 percent, to 9,286.

• Toyota 86/Scion FR-S was down 18.6 percent, to 530.

• Tacoma was up 10.4 percent, to 18,058, while Tundra was up 17.4 percent, to 11,159.

• Highlander was up 36.3 percent, to 20,359. Toyota sold 3,017 C-HRs.

• Lexus ES was down 6.9 percent, to 4,230 and IS down 23.1 percent, to 2,059.

• Perennial Lexus bestseller RX was up 0.6 percent, to 9,120. NX was up 6.6 percent, to 5,041.

3. Ford Motor Company: 213,446, up 8.7 percent.

• F-Series is Ford sales, and reported 21.4 percent increase, to 82,302. The Ford brand sold 213,446, up 9.1 percent, and Lincoln was up 0.1 percent, to 8,802.

• Mustang sales were down 9.1 percent, to 5,847.

• Escape sales were up 2.0 percent, to 25,575 and Fusion was up 3.3 percent, to 21,253.

• Focus sales up 5.3 percent, to 11,751, as Explorer up 13.4 percent, to 18,898.

• Transit sales up 25.4 percent, to 13,546.

4. FiatChrysler: 174,266, off 10 percent.

• Jeep sales down 0.4 percent, to 73,409, though sales of the outgoing Wrangler were up 10 percent, to 15,714. Grand Cherokee was up 20 percent, to 22,270 while Cherokee down 29 percent, to 12,775.

• Compass was way up 75 percent, to 11,356 and Renegade was up 38 percent, to 9,350.

• Dodge was down 30 percent, to 29,938, Ram stayed the same at 51,686 units. The holdover Caravan minivan was down 62 percent, to 3,113.

• Charger sales were down 8 percent, to 9,230, Durango was up 45 percent, to 6,207 and Journey down 48 percent, to 6,314.

• Viper was down 8 percent, to 35.

• Ram was unchanged at 51,686, with Ram pickup down 1 percent, to 47,142. ProMaster was up 12 percent, to 3,606.

• Chrysler was down 16 percent, to 15,759. Pacifica was down 18 percent, to 10,835, and 300 was down 23 percent, to 4,207.

• Fiat was down 24 percent, to 2,206, with 500 down 31 percent, to 1,016.

• Fiat 500X was down 24 percent, to 638 and the 124 Spider moved 343 units.

• Alfa Romeo was way up 2993 percent, to 1,268, consisting of 916 Giulias, 329 Stelvios and 23 4Cs.

5. American Honda, 142,722, up 6.8 percent.

• Honda was up 7.4 percent, to 129,776, while Acura was up 1 percent, to 12,946.

• Civic was up 25.8 percent, to 35,452. CR-V was up 11.8 percent to 30,956 and the Accord, up 9.5 percent, to 29,789.

• Pilot was up 11.8 percent, to 10,295.

• MDX was up 8.9 percent, to 5,368 and ILX was up 33.4 percent, to 1,222.

6. Nissan Group: 139,932, up 9.5 percent.

• Nissan division was up 9.3 percent, to 127,187 and Infiniti was up 11.7 percent, to 12,745.

• Bestseller Nissan Rogue up 47.3 percent, to 38,969 and Altima down 33.8 percent, at 16,569. Sentra was up 39.9 percent, to 19,128.

• Pathfinder was down 7.1 percent, to 7,460. Titan was up 51.9 percent, to 3,773.

• Infiniti sold 1,053 QX30s, compared with 249 shortly after its launch last year.

7. Hyundai: 57,007, down 14 percent.

• Hyundai brand sold 55,271 last month and Genesis sold 1,736 units.

• Hyundai’s bestseller was the Elantra, at 14,401, followed by Santa Fe at 11,420, Tucson at 10,118, and Sonata at 9,889.

• Genesis G80 was up to 1,367. Genesis sold 369 G90s.

8. Subaru: 55,120, up 0.4 percent.

• Outback down 3.8 percent, to 16,330.

• Forester was down 16.5 percent, to 13,262.

• Crosstrek was way up 51.2 percent, to 12,491.

• Legacy was down 35.3 percent, to 3,902, and WRX/STI was down 6.5 percent, to 2,510. Impreza was up 32.1 percent, to 6,324.

• BRZ sales were up 0.3 percent, to 301.

9. Kia: 52,468, up 6.6 percent.

• Sales grew for the Forte to 10,631, Soul to 10,499, Sportage to 6,002,

• Sorento to 8,389, and Optima to 9,982.

• Kia sold 2,554 Niros.

10. Volkswagen: 32,112, up 33.2 percent.

• The new Atlas SUV continues to ramp up, with 4,095 sold last month.

• VW sold 3,075 of its new Tiguans and 1,226 of the old ones, the latter down 59 percent.

• Jetta was up 45.1 percent, to 12,038.

• Golf was up 24 percent, to 5,685.

• Passat was down 26.8 percent, to 4,636.

11. Mercedes-Benz USA: 29,008, down .01 percent.

• The Mercedes brand was down .01 percent, to 29,008, while Benz van sales were up 4 percent, to 3,088. Smart sold 241 units.

• Mercedes C-Class rose to 6,194, GLC to 4,662, and the GLE to 4,583.

12. Mazda: 25,738, up 3.4 percent.

• CX-5 was up 32.6 percent, to 12,440. CX-9 was up 0.9 percent, to 1,850.

• MX-5 Miata up 12.5 percent, to 846.

13. BMW Group: 25,571, up 0.7 percent.

• BMW brand down 0.7 percent, to 25,571. Mini down 7.2 percent, to 3,736.

• The 4 Series up 58.9 percent, to 3,637, 5 Series up 144.4 percent, to 3,718.

• X5 sales up 6 percent, to 3,975, and X3 plummeted 37.5 percent, to 2,918.

14. Audi: 19,308, up 5.7 percent.

• Q5 was up 16.1 percent, to 4,596.

• Q7 was up 42.9 percent, to 3,538.

• A4 was down 18.6 percent, to 2,585 and A3 down 2.8 percent, to 1,844.

• A3 e-tron, counted separately, was down 72.8 percent, to 85.

• A5 was up 216 percent, to 2,360.

• A6 was down 24.3 percent, to 1,210.

15. Jaguar/Land Rover: 9,421, up 1 percent.

• Land Rover was up 5 percent, to 6,320, while Jaguar slid 6 percent, to 3,101.

• Range Rover was up 14 percent, to 1,409. Range Rover also sold 413 Velars.

• Discovery Sport was up 17 percent, to 1,211.

• Jaguar F-Pace was up 38 percent, to 1,681.

16. Mitsubishi: 8,430, up 17.2 percent.

• Outlander Sport was 22.2 percent, to 3,140, and Outlander 50.4 percent, to 2,895.

• Mirage was up to 1,583, and Lancer up to 812.

17. Volvo: 7,990, up 40.7 percent.

• The XC90 was up 21.4 percent, to 2,993.

• XC60 was up 56.2 percent, to 1,807.

• S90 was up 488.4 percent, to 865. Volvo sold 27 new V90s and 203 V90 Cross Country models.

18. Porsche: 5,059, up 2.5 percent.

• Macan was the bestseller, up 1.9 percent, to 2,346.

• Cayenne was off 19.8 percent, to 912.

• Panamera was up 134.6 percent, to 835.

• 911 was off 2.2 percent, to 532, and Boxster/Cayman was up 3.1 percent, to 434.

Luxury/Premium Brands, YTD:

1. Mercedes-Benz: 245,329

2. Lexus: 210,392

3. BMW: 204,744

4. Audi: 134,562

5. Acura: 106,914

Select Sports Cars and EVs, YTD:

1. Chevrolet Corvette: 19,890

2. Chevrolet Volt: 14,295

3. Nissan Leaf: 7,922

4. Mazda Miata: 7,088

5. Scion FR-S: 5,103

Midsize cars, YTD:

1. Toyota Camry: 266,746

2. Honda Accord: 231,415

3. Nissan Altima 217,290

4. Ford Fusion: 189,892

5. Chevrolet Malibu: 148,868

Compact CUVs, YTD:

1. Honda CR-V 231,609

2. Toyota RAV4 230,942

3. Nissan Rogue 215,160

4. Ford Escape 209,699

5. Chevrolet Equinox 158,475