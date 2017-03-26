Self-Driving Uber Hit in Arizona, Latest Tesla Tweets, and a Chevy Bolt Goes Down to Georgia

A self-driving Uber crash, Tesla tweets from Elon Musk, and a Chevy Bolt you can test-drive in Georgia. Here’s a roundup of the latest automobile news:

Self-Driving Uber Crash in Arizona

Uber puts its self-driving program on hold in Tempe, Arizona after a high-speed crash on Saturday. No injuries were reported, but a self-driving Volvo XC90 flipped on its side after being hit by a vehicle that failed to yield.

Uber said that there were no passengers in the backseat at the time of the incident. Autonomous Volvos have been shuttling passengers around Tempe since last month.

Uber self-driving test car involved in crash in Arizona https://t.co/mmQZh5V5xW (Photos by @fresconews user Mark Beach) pic.twitter.com/b65aCDd8d8 — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) March 25, 2017

Tesla Pulls Plug on Model S 60 and 60D; Tweets Model 3 Video

Tesla is pulling the plug on the Model S 60 and 60 D in order to “simplify the ordering process.” Tesla sent out a notice via email last week to notify buyers of the change that takes effect on April 16. Elon Musk also teased a first drive release of a candidate version of the Tesla Model 3 on Twitter.

“Am noticing that many people think Model 3 is the ‘next version’ of a Tesla, like iPhone2 vs 3. This is not true. Model 3 is just a smaller more affordable version of Model S with less range, power, and fewer features. Model S has more advanced technology,” Musk tweeted.

Thanks for clearing that up. The all-electric sedan is expected to sell for under $40,000 and should trickle out to a handful of early buyers by the end of this year.

First drive of a release candidate version of Model 3 pic.twitter.com/zcs6j1YRa4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Chevrolet Bolt Heads Down to Georgia

The all-electric 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is currently on sale in California and Oregon, but that didn’t stop a dealer from Chamblee, Georgia from getting one six months early.

“The Bolt is not available in Georgia so we went to California and bought one,” said Mark Frost of Jim Ellis Chevrolet in a statement.

“We wanted our customers to be able to test drive the vehicle in advance of them being available for purchase.”

Apparently the dealership is one of the few dealers in Georgia that has a solar EV charging station. Test-drives for the $37,495 Bolt with a 238-mile range can be scheduled in person or online.

Where’s Waldo’s Bentley?

See if you can spot the Bentley Flying Spur W 12 S parked in the heart of Dubai in this incredible photograph. Bentley used NASA-derived technology and a whole lot of Gigapixels to showcase the latest Flying Spur. Click here for a closer look.