Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Debuts SCG 004 S

After a whirlwind few years, including winning at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, winning the FIA World Championship Cup for Alternative Energies, among other accolades, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is introducing the boutique brand’s SCG 004 S. It’s a ready-to-race road car that takes inspiration from supercars throughout history and melds that historical feel with cutting-edge engineering.

SCG states that the upcoming supercar will feature a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, as well as a carbon-fiber body to produce a curb weight of just 2,600 pounds.

Like the McLaren F1, the SCG 004 S will feature a central seat and two passenger seats that sit slightly rearward of the driver. Powering the supercar is a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine that generates 650 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque.

The mighty engine is mated to a 6-speed gated manual transmission, although for those wanting to chase down lap times, a paddle-shift transmission will be available.

According to the company, the first 25 cars, which are dubbed “The Founder’s Edition” will be delivered within the next 18 months.

Along with those first 25 cars, SCG plans to also race the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and have production scaled up to produce up to 250 cars per year by the end of those 18 months.

Later in the car’s development, SCG plans to offer GT3 and GTE/GTLM competition versions of the SCG 004 S.

The exterior of the car looks to take cues from Glickenhaus’ other project, including the SCG 003 and the P4/5. The doors operate on a gullwing hinge, making entry and egress slightly easier for the driver and the central seat.

The rear decklid looks heavily related to that of the SCG 003, minus the bisecting shark fin strake. As for the rear itself, it looks to take inspiration from the Ford GT with the SCG 004 S using a similar flying buttress design.

Up front, however, really doesn’t take inspiration from anything we’ve seen on the road. With twin integrated front wings, the car’s face is an interesting take on aerodynamic design. We’ll hold off our judgment of its effectiveness until we get some seat time.

SCG states that a prototype will be running by the middle of 2018, with deliveries of the 25 Founder’s Edition cars slated for shortly after. SCG is already taking orders, but requires a deposit of $40,000.

The car will be sold under the NHTSA’s Low Volume Manufacture guidelines and will be offered with a base price of $400,000.