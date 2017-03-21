Rumors of Aston Martin Rapide’s Demise are Greatly Exaggerated

Early this week, a host of automotive outlets reported that Aston Martin would be killing its four-door sports car, the Rapide. Outlets latched onto what Aston Martin calls a “misrepresented” quote that alluded to the death of the V-12-powered Rapide in favor for an all-electric version and a new Lagonda coming in the near future. When reached for comment, Aston Martin quelled those reports, stating that the Rapide would continue not only in electric format, but also in conventionally powered S trim, as “it remains core to the line up.”

Adding to the highly suspect initial reporting was that Aston Martin launched the AMR sub-brand with a Rapide S at the Geneva Motor Show just two weeks ago. If the Rapide was dying, why launch a new sub-brand with something not long for the world?

What was true in the original reported was that the RapidE, the electric Rapide, will debut next year and go on sale along with the upcoming DBX crossover. Neither, however, will completely replace the V-12-powered super sedan.

It isn’t clear if the Rapide will be completely over-hauled as Aston Martin has promised in its Second Century Plan, which consists of seven completely new models, including a Ferrari-fighting mid-engine supercar (not the Valkyrie), the aforementioned DBX, the newly launched DB11, the upcoming Vantage, and several yet-to-be-announced models. It’s also unclear whether if Aston Martin will use the DB11’s 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 or the upcoming 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 the marque is sourcing from Mercedes-AMG.