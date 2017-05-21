Rolls-Royce Shows Big Love with a Bespoke Collection for Korea

The latest Bespoke Collection from Rolls-Royce pays tribute to South Korea’s largest cities of Seoul and Busan with two tailor-made automobiles from Goodwood, England — a special Ghost and an equally unique Wraith.

“With this pair of Bespoke cars we have created individual, personal spaces that at once embody the vibrant cities that they inhabit, demonstrating with aplomb the possibilities that the world’s most celebrated luxury house affords,” said Giles Taylor, Rolls-Royce design director, in a statement.

“Like a fine suit, some of the most pleasing Bespoke touches in a Rolls-Royce are hidden to anyone but the owner, or may reveal themselves only by chance to the passer-by. Like the colorful lining of a jacket fleetingly exposed by a gust of breeze, as these cars momentarily come to a stop in the city the lucky bystander can look forward to a glimpse of the hidden depths of the unique design.”

Rolls-Royce Ghost Seoul Edition

The Ghost exterior is painted Andalusian White and black with red and blue design elements as a tribute to the Korean colors of the country’s national flag. A hand-painted motif of the Namsan Seoul Tower can be seen above the coach line in Cobalto Blue and Mugello Red.

Inside, Arctic White accentuates the Black leather seats with seat piping in Mugello Red and stitching in Cobalto Blue. Massage seats, lambswool floormats, and a starlight headliner of the Korean night sky surround its lucky occupants.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Busan Edition

Korea’s coastal city of Busan gets a geometrical pattern inspired by the latticework seen in hanok screen doors on the Wraith’s rear pillar. The exterior is painted in a Royal Blue and Jubilee Silver two-tone. An illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy rests on its hood when the vehicle is running.

Its welcoming interior offers Selby Gray leather seats with Cobalto Blue accents, and another breathtaking starlight headliner — a must for any Rolls-Royce connoisseur.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but both bespoke vehicles can be ordered at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Studios in Seoul, Busan, and Incheon, South Korea.