Six of the Coolest Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cars from 2016

You don’t buy a Rolls-Royce, you have it tailored; tailored to your every whim, desire, and taste. It should reflect the class and dignity you have inside, your personal style. Your Rolls is a way to tell the world, “I’ve made it and this is who I am.” To put it better: “Rolls-Royce patrons live in a world beyond material acquisition, indeed they seek to commission, curate and collect,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In other words, they do it their way, the bespoke way. In 2016, Rolls-Royce customers and the brand itself curated a profusion of amazing bespoke creations. Below are six of the most intriguing and unique creations.

The first of six bespoke Rolls-Royces is the “Peace and Glory Phantom.” Based on the seventh generation Phantom, which will be replaced next year, the Peace and Glory Phantom sits on the extended wheelbase platform and was “crafted” for a Vietnamese customer who wanted the rear console between the seats to resemble a tiger’s fur, as well as personalized motifs stitched and etched into a multitude of surfaces through, including a set of bespoke white instrument dials.

Second, is a Rolls-Royce Ghost, named “Inspired by the Greats.” Commissioned by a Middle Eastern Rolls-Royce dealer, the Ghost is a simple monochromatic design, with an interior that “celebrates the work of the great classical composers.” Inside, the car features a musical clef-like motif, both in the clock, and laid into the wood and stitched into headrests. It also includes the customers’ favorite classical score artfully painted onto a dashboard panel.

Moving to drop tops, the “Fux Blue” is striking. Based on the Rolls-Royce Dawn, and commissioned by Michael Fux, a U.S. collector, it was a labor intensive process. Mr. Fux, began the project at Pebble Beach, where he developed his own color, Fux Blue, and chose to finish off the interior and every other detail in Arctic White, including the rear deck.

Staying with Rolls-Royces that you can feel the wind in your hair with, the “Blue Magpie” Phantom Drophead Coupe was, according to Rolls-Royce, one of the very last built and incorporates a regional significance for the owners’ homeland of Taiwan. The exterior is a finished in the company’s Silverlake paint; yet, the hood is in Andalusian white, featuring an engraved Spirit of Ecstasy in gold. Inside, the headrests are adorned with an illustration of a blue magpie, and mother of pearl inlays have been crafted into the veneers, instrument dials, clock, and control knobs.

Rolls-Royce finished the Phantom’s production run with the Zenith Collection. Rolls-Royce asked the company’s customers to come and commission just 25 examples of each Phantom body-style, including the coupe, the LWB, and the Drophead. Each car was stunningly crafted and included some of the most personalized touches ever in Rolls-Royce history.

“In commissioning these extraordinary objects in close collaboration with our designers, [the owners] create a timeless legacy, often profoundly inspired by the most important moments in their lives. Rolls-Royce will never stray from this path, ensuring the precious relationship between patron, house and artisan is never derogated by proliferation. This unique approach is beautifully expressed in just a small collection of some of the remarkable commissions executed at our center of global excellence in 2016,” said Müller-Ötvös.