2017 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book Offers ‘Yours & Mine’ Rolls-Royce Dawns

Instead of offering just one car in this year’s Christmas Book, Neiman Marcus is bringing out two special edition Rolls-Royce convertibles that will sell out quickly if the past is any indication.
The Dawns, billed as “yours and mine” convertibles, feature summertime looks. Only 20 vehicles will be made, and with every purchase, $1,000 goes to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, which promotes youth art education.
Inspired by Lake Como in Italy, the Rolls-Royce Dawn “Lago di Como” features a blue paint job, black and gray leather interior, and a brushed aluminum dashboard. This is the “cheaper” one of the two cars, priced at $439,625.
Slightly more expensive at $445,750, an orange-painted Dawn is named after the town of Saint-Tropez and features an equally bold interior. Open-pore wood mixes with Seashell and Dark Spice upholstery, along with lambswool floor mats. Both Dawns feature silver hoods and silver fabric tops.
Surprisingly, the V-12-powered convertible making 563 hp isn’t the most expensive gift in the Christmas Book. For $1.6 million, Neiman Marcus will throw you and 299 of your friends a party on a rooftop above Time Square on New Year’s Eve.
Last holiday season, Neiman Marcus offered a gold-painted Infiniti Q60 in its Christmas Book. The year before that featured a special edition Ford Mustang convertible costing $95,000.
The Dawn convertibles go on sale November 2.
