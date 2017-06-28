Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Debuts at Goodwood with 593 Horsepower

For the most indecisive moguls among us, Rolls-Royce now offers a Black Badge variant of its popular Dawn drop-top, unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Like the Wraith and Ghost Black Badge, the new semi-performance ‘vert offers drivers more power and dynamic inputs, without sacrificing the cosseting ride and effortless drive Rolls is known for.

In Black Badge tune, the Dawn’s mighty 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12 spits out a heady 593 hp, an extra 30 ponies over the stock car, while torque only grows by 15 lb-ft to 619 lb-ft. As is the case with other Black Badges, the transmission, steering, and throttle have all been revised and massaged for a sportier feel. You’ll hear these performance gains as well, thanks to a new active exhaust. To slow it all down, the Dawn BB’s brakes expand by one-inch compared to the regular car.

Visually, the BB adds dusky elements inside and out. All chrome fittings are now darkened, including the Spirit of Ecstasy, complementing the black canvas roof and black leather tonneau cover. Inside, a mix of carbon fiber, ebony, and black leather surfaces are contrasted by a splash of orange leather trim, meant to evoke a setting sun.

Rolls is keeping mum on pricing, but considering the regular Dawn starts around $340,000, expect this to arrive wearing a price tag closer to the $400,000 mark.