SpeedKore Customizes a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss for Robert Downey Jr.

The 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 has always been a looker, but this restrained restomod debuting at the 2017 SEMA show might just give the original design a run for its money.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. commissioned SpeedKore to make this customized Boss, which comes with a new beating heart from Ford Performance and custom carbon-fiber parts.

The folks at SpeedKore say Downey Jr. was involved in the entire process of making the car, and it’s a true one-of-one model with the right mix of retro and modern. This Boss sits on bespoke HRE wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

Inside, you’ll find brown leather, a custom steering wheel, old-school instrument cluster, and a “Vintage Air” air conditioning system, all put together by Gabe’s Street Rod Custom Interiors. We thought only “Iron Man’s” Tony Stark had good taste in cars, but clearly the actor who plays him also has an eye for quality.

Underneath the PPG Khaki yellow paint are a number of carbon-fiber panels, including the hood, fenders, bumpers, deck lid, deep chin spoiler, quarter extensions, and valence.

A Detroit Speed aluminum frame and Quadralink as well as reinforced subframes in the front and rear help the car manage its newfound power.

Speaking of power, this car has a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.0-liter V-8 with a Stage 2 Ford Performance/Roush supercharger. The car also gets an exhaust system from SpeedKore. Power is routed through a Bowler T56 transmission and a Detroit Speed Ford 9-inch rear differential.

In addition to Downey Jr.’s ride, SpeedKore will debut a host of other modded Mustangs in Las Vegas. These include a 2018 Ford Mustang GT convertible and 2016 Shelby GT350R, both clad in carbon fiber.

Downey Jr.’s Boss 302 will be on display at the Ford booth alongside a number of other custom pony cars.