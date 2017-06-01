McLaren Promotes Rob Melville to Design Director

Good news for 720S fans. McLaren announced that it has promoted Rob Melville to Design Director. Melville started out as Senior Designer in 2009 at McLaren and became Chief Designer in 2014.

Melville has worked on the McLaren P1, the evolution of the 12C into the 650S, the 675LT, and was responsible for the Sports Series. He recently led the design of the 720S, the first model in the second-generation Super Series.

In his new role, Melville will be responsible for developing the company’s design strategy, philosophy, and principles. Also, he will develop “another 14 new models or derivatives” for McLaren.

“I am thrilled to be given the title of Design Director for McLaren Automotive. I remember when I got the call to come and join McLaren back in 2009 and the joy I felt then is the same today,” said Melville in a statement.

“We have developed a fantastic design team and have integrated a design philosophy that I feel passionately about. I have always believed that great design tells a great story and that is what we do here at McLaren. I’m incredibly proud.”

Melville started his career at Jaguar Land Rover and also worked as a Senior Designer for GM in the U.K. before coming to McLaren. He replaces Frank Stephenson who is going back to work at Mini.