Road Tripping Around the West in Our Four Seasons 2017 Infiniti QX30 Sport

Our stylish, Liquid Copper Four Seasons 2017 Infiniti QX30S has quickly racked up 5,547 miles on the odometer — mostly from local Southern California runs, but also a few road trips to San Diego, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, Nevada, and a longer one to Ahwatukee, Arizona.

The curvaceous crossover continues to please and remains a popular ride with our staff. Daily news editor Conner Golden was one of the first staffers to snatch the Infiniti’s key fob, heading into it hoping for some fresh perspective.

“While driving it for around two weeks, I would fall into the habit of thinking, ‘Wow! This is the maybe the best Infiniti around,’ before realizing I’m enjoying the fruits of the Mercedes-Infiniti badge mix-up,” said Golden.

“Predictably, it’s not hard to find Mercedes carryovers from the GLA, including some switchgear, gauge cluster info display, key, starter button, and shifter. But the seats, a new design from Infiniti, are borderline perfect. The cream trim on black is sexy, and they’re considerably more comfortable than in the Benz.

“The 2.0-liter turbo is a good little mill made better by the quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s the torque you notice most — it pulls confidently from the first touch of the throttle up to about 60 mph. Fuel economy was respectable as well — it managed a 242-mile round-trip from Los Angeles to San Diego to L.A. in just under half a tank.”

It’s not all roses, though. One of our biggest frustrations so far involves the inside door locks that won’t open automatically, unless you hit the unlock button first. [See video] The door will not open if you simply pull on the door handle, as you would do in most vehicles. Some staffers consider this a safety issue, while others feel it is a fairly common occurrence in newer cars. That said, another disappointment involves the panoramic roof — we would love the QX30 a whole lot more if it had a sunroof instead that actually opened. Color us unimpressed.

Speaking of color, senior copy editor Kara Snow racked up another 748 trouble-free miles on a holiday trip to dusty red Arizona this winter.

“While stopped at a filling station somewhere near the Arizona border, a little girl in a long calico dress got out of her mother’s car to admire what she called my “pink station wagon,” Snow said.

“She wasn’t the only one whose eyes were caught by the metallic powder puff. My sister’s neighbor asked if it was even a factory color. Beyond just its looks though, the QX30 had more room than my cat-carrier-secured kitten and I needed for the drive to Ahwatukee, Arizona, and the ride was comfortable and smooth with no road noise to drown out the cries of my bored feline.”

Taking a moment to admire the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility on a recent drive to Las Vegas in our Four Seasons #Infiniti #QX30. The plant reflects sunlight using mirrors to create steam in three tower-toppong boiler, generating up to 392 megawatts. A post shared by Automobile Magazine (@automobilemag) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Senior editor Kirill Ougarov took it to Las Vegas for the weekend and added another 542 miles. Ougarov developed a fondness for the German-ese mutt and gave it the nickname Copperhead. And so the color debate continues.

“The suspension is sporty without being needlessly stiff. Steering offers the right mix of feel and weight, and there’s plenty of power to draw on when the time comes — just make sure you’re in sport mode, as the gearbox is somewhat slow on the pickup in the default eco mode,” Ougarov opines.

“You’ll want to disable auto stop/start while you’re at it; in my experience, it always turns off right as I’m about to start moving, causing a slight delay while the engine turns back on and re-initiates. There’s also plenty of space for stuff, especially with the seats folded, and I have no problems strapping a surfboard to the roof using my foam block setup. It doesn’t hurt that the QX looks better than the GLA too,” he adds.

I added another 200 miles to our sexy beast during an excursion to Santa Barbara where I encountered one of the most epic rainstorms to hit SoCal in years. The QX30S, despite not having all-wheel drive, still handled like a champ on the nearly flooded 101 Freeway for my ride back to East L.A.

After passing the 5,000-service mark, we took Copperhead in for its scheduled service at a local dealership. The premium service bill came to $89.99 for an oil and filter change, brake inspection, fluids topped off, and the tires rotated.

We inquired about the lock issue and we were basically told it was a Mercedes-Benz problem. We’ll get back to you about that in our next update.

The very next morning one of the tire pressure sensors went off on my way into the office. Fortunately it only turned out to be a nail — $15 bucks for a patch at a local El Segundo tire shop and we were back on the road.