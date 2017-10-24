Ringbrothers to Debut Three Custom Rides at SEMA

As with previous years, our attention has turned to the Brother’s Ring as SEMA fast approaches. The brothers from Spring Green, Wisconsin are known around the world for their laser-sharp attention to detail, stupendous power, and gorgeous paint schemes.

This year is no different and is shaping up to be the Ring’s most prolific year with three custom cars that look to be absolutely crazy.

The first to debut will be the Ring’s “Defector” 1969 Dodge Charger. Featuring a Wegner Motorsports-built 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, the car’s chassis has been lengthened by three inches, but the overall dimensions shortened by two-inches.

It also uses a custom Flowmaster exhaust, HRE wheels, and is finished in a BASF Glasurit paint called “Greener on the Other Side.”

Its second debut is a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX dubbed “Defiant!” And of the three cars debuting, is easily the most likely to win the award for “What Did You Put in an AMC?”

The Javelin uses another Wegner Motorsports-built 6.2-liter Hellcat engine, but it’s been supplemented by a 4.5-liter Whipple-sourced supercharger to give the AMC over 1,000 horsepower.

The car also heavily uses carbon fiber to decrease the overall weight. The light-weighting includes a carbon hood, front fenders, grille, and front valance. The Javelin is also painted using BASF Glasurit paint, but in a color called “Jalop Gold.”

The last car debuting at this year’s SEMA is the Ringbrother’s second pickup truck affectionately called “Clem 101.” It’s based on a 1956 Ford F-100 pickup truck, but in reality, only the name and general look are from Ford.

The chassis is a custom box-frame that’s wider and stronger than standard to fit the massive Nitto tires and HRE wheels. As for power generation, the truck uses a fairly stock 5.0-liter Ford Performance Coyote crate engine that likely makes slightly more horsepower than Ford advertises. The truck was then painted in a custom “Speedy P Green” color from BASF Glasurit.

Speaking ahead of SEMA, Jim Ring said, “These three cars are so different from the cars we’ve brought to SEMA before.” Mike Ring added, “I’m most excited to show everyone the Prestone AMC Javelin. We have a personal history with this specific Javelin and we are so proud of all the work we’ve done on it–the only thing original left on this car is the roof!”

Jim expanded by saying, “The Charger is the first Mopar we’ve ever custom built and is also not something we usually do. The customer wanted it to look restored, but the entire body was slightly modified. We are also excited about debuting a truck at the show for the first time–this truck was a personal project for us and we can’t wait to pull the cover off it in our booth.”

We can’t wait to get up-close and personal with the cars next week. Stay tuned.