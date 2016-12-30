Rimac Concept One verses Bugatti Veyron

Here’s something you don’t see everyday — two supercars, a Rimac Concept One and a Bugatti Veyron, racing along Croatia’s Adriatic Highway.

The six-minute video features million dollar machines tearing along the twisty shoreline of the Adriatic Sea, from sea level to cliff tops with spectacular drops to the water below. It’s definitely a road we’d love to spend some time on.

Mate Rimac, Rimac Automobili CEO, and William Herbert, the 18th Earl of Pembroke, meet up and swap rides for a quick run along the coast. Good times.

“Well, despite making electric cars I am really a petrolhead,” Rimac says while piloting the 1,200 horsepower beast in the video.

Rimac wears a “Starsky and Hutch” sweater and trades his gold all-electric supercar for Lord Pembroke’s black Bugatti.

“The astonishing thing about this car is the torque vectoring, which is how the motors adjust their power around the corners,” Lord Pembroke explains on camera.

“And when you are on the power around the corners, it feels like the car has four-wheel steering, so it centers around the central pivot point of the car.”

We think Rimac has the home court advantage here, but he struggles to keep up with his Concept One as the Earl of Pembroke watches the Veyron trail away in his rearview mirror.

“It’s a cool car, obviously it’s pretty comfortable, and it’s more of a luxury car. It gives you good feedback in the corners, but the steering is very light compared to the Concept One… it doesn’t have torque vectoring,” says Rimac. “It’s a little bit slower, but acceleration is very good. The turbos, the noise, and the gear shifting add a lot of drama, but the reaction time can’t be compared — it’s nowhere near the Concept One.”

Ouch. The 1088-hp Rimac has four electric motors to help it sprint from 0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 220 mph. The Veyron packs a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16 engine, can hit 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 230 mph. Lord Pembroke is a bit more generous with his praise of the Concept One.

“The ride is very good actually, even though the cockpit is quite small, it’s extremely comfortable. On these twisty roads it really comes to life,” he says on camera adding, “This thing is just crazy quick. This is the future of not only road cars, but racecars especially.”

Keep calm and watch out, petrolheads.