Revology Cars to Debut the Ultimate 1967 Shelby GT500 at SEMA

Driving a classic car, even if it’s well maintained, comes with the concern that something will go wrong, especially if driven with enthusiasm.

A reproduction car, however, offers all of the looks and throwback without the worry that accompanies flogging something built over 50 years ago.

Enter Revology Cars and their upcoming 1967 Shelby GT500 reproduction for the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a muscle car in the truest sense with a supercharged 5.0-liter RSC V-8 engine that churns out a substantial 600 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque.

The engine is derived from Ford’s DOHC Ti-VCT ‘Coyote’ motor found in the current generation Mustang GT. Shelby licenses the reproduction as well–so it carries the authenticity other facsimiles may lack.

Tom Scarpello is president of Revology Cars and he stresses the everyday livability of this model that sets it apart from the original classic that bears the same name.

“This is the classic muscle car formula—an immensely powerful engine in a relatively lightweight car—taken to the next level,” says Scarpello.

“It is not only fast, it also stops and turns like a sports car and is civilized enough to be driven daily.”

The full details haven’t been released yet, but from the existing 1967 GT500 listed on Revology Cars’ website, expect other hardware at least equivalent to a Tremec T-56 close ration manual transmission, disc brakes all around, and power steering. An original model and well preserved engine bay can be seen in the photos above.

We’ll get our in-person first look at Revology’s reproduction Mustang at SEMA after it debuts on October 31st.