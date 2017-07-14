Report Says Polestar Considering a 600-Horsepower Coupe

Last month Volvo announced that its Polestar division would branch off into its own separate brand dedicated to high-performance electrified vehicles. Now, one report claims that Polestar’s inaugural model will be a 600-hp coupe.

According to Autocar, Polestar is considering a 600-hp coupe with a hybrid powertrain and lots of carbon fiber. To achieve that target, the coupe would need to make quite a bit more power than current models. Recently, Polestar was able to tune the XC60 and XC90 plug-ins to produce about 420 hp, making them the most powerful road-going Volvos ever.

In addition to the coupe, Polestar is looking into the possibility of a second standalone model, although the identity of that car remains unknown. But there are clues that Polestar’s new cars will borrow quite a bit from Volvo’s existing models.

“Polestar will enjoy specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefit from significant economies of scale as a result of its connection to Volvo,” the automaker said in a statement. “These synergies will allow it to design, develop and build world-beating electrified high-performance cars.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a 600-hp Polestar car. A year ago, we learned Polestar wanted to bring out 600-hp hybrid versions of the S90 and V90.

Creating its own bespoke vehicle could give Polestar the boost it needs against Mercedes-AMG, BMW M, and Audi RS. The high-powered Polestar coupe could debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.