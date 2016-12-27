Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Planned for 2018

Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce a new A-Class sedan to North America, China, and other global markets, according to a report from Autocar. The compact sedan will slot between the CLA and C-Class sedans in the German automaker’s lineup.

Without specifically naming its sources, Autocar says it has been told that the new sedan could arrive at dealerships by the end of 2018. That’s the same year Mercedes is set to introduce a fourth-generation A-Class hatchback.

Expect the model to feature a range of gas, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains as well as a choice of front and all-wheel drive. Sitting at the top of the lineup will be an A45 4Matic sedan with a version of today’s M133 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine developed by AMG, making up to 400 hp. A six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic will be available, at least globally. The A-Class sedan will sit on the second-generation MFA platform along with the B-Class, CLA, and GLA vehicles.

The new sedan will compete squarely against the Audi A3 sedan, although it could be quite a bit longer. The report says the A-Class sedan should measure in longer than the CLA, which is already longer than the A3. A long-wheelbase version is said to join the standard A-Class sedan but only for the Chinese market.

Mercedes hasn’t given any official confirmation about an A-Class at this point, but it’s expected to have nearly as much interior space as the larger C-Class. The model could enter production at Mercedes’ plant in Hungary, its joint-venture plant with Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation in China, and a new facility under construction in Mexico and shared with Nissan.