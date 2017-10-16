JLR to Introduce More SVX Models Says Report

After debuting an extreme off-road version of the Discovery, Jaguar Land Rover apparently wants to build more vehicles with the SVX badge. One possible candidate for the treatment is the upcoming Defender, reports Autocar.

The Defender has always been an off-road favorite, so it’s delightful to imagine an even more extreme version. Although the new version is expected to gain refinement, Land Rover suggests it will keep the same toughness as the original.

Speaking with Autocar, Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern said the new Defender would likely move in the direction of “premium durability” along with the Discovery SVX.

McGovern said the SVX badge works well on Discovery models and “arguably Defender,” but it’s not as suitable for Range Rover vehicles. Jaguar models could see SVX influence, however.

“We don’t talk a lot about the [off-road] ability of our cars because they’re road-biased,” Jaguar design boss Ian Callum told Autocar.

“But they could have that capability as we have the tech in the group. I see the opportunity—if Land Rover can do SVR, we can do SVX.”

Perhaps the E-Pace and F-Pace are destined for SVX treatment?

The Land Rover Discovery SVX packs a more robust suspension than the standard model as well as 518 hp from a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. It receives protective skid plates front and back, unique software tuning for the eight-speed automatic, and a Pistol Shifter that replaces the standard rotary shifter as a more convenient way to change gears while off-roading.