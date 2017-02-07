Lamborghini Urus SUV to Start Production in the Spring

It’s almost time. Five years after debuting the Urus concept, Lamborghini is getting ready to start production on its new SUV.

Speaking with Digital Trends, Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said that production of the Urus will begin in April.

“As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes,” Domenicali said. He also confirmed that the SUV will keep the Urus badge when it goes into production.

Like the Bentley Bentayga, the Urus will boast off-road capability. Domenicali says the model will offer different setups for ice, snow, stone, and sand.

Last year, Lamborghini let on that the model will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain in addition to the standard 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani noted that turbocharging was “completely mandatory” for the Urus to obtain a desirable amount of torque. The Urus will share the same platform as its Volkswagen Group stablemates including the Bentayga and the Audi Q7.

Lamborghini expects to sell 3,500 copies of the Urus annually. In that case, it will about double Lamborghini’s current vehicle production. All Lamborghini vehicles are built at the automaker’s sole factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

Based on earlier reports, the Lamborghini Urus is expected to hit the streets sometime next year.