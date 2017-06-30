Jaguar Land Rover SVO Reportedly Wants a Standalone Sports Car

Jaguar Land Rover enlists its SVO division to build high-performance versions of its standard vehicles, with the most recent creation being the XE SV Project 8. But now, the division that first launched in 2014 wants to create its own bespoke car.

“Deep down we want to make our own model,” John Edwards, JLR’s managing director of Special Operations, told Auto Express. “Just look at the success of the [Mercedes] AMG GT.”

SVO’s F-Type Project 7 could serve as the basis for a bespoke car to fight the Mercedes-AMG GT, the publication reports. The division could use the mechanical workings of this limited-edition, 567-hp Jaguar and dress it up with a new body and interior.

Before introducing a bespoke car, however, SVO will continue making more Project vehicles. Promising new candidates to receive the SVO treatment include the Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar. Previously, Edwards said SVO aims to launch an average of one new car every year through 2020.

Earlier this week, SVO brought out the XE SV Project 8, which Edwards said is “the car to make our reputation.” The model, which is 75 percent unique, packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 producing 591 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The Project 8 is based off an XE sedan aluminum body shell, but only the roof panel and front door skins are left unchanged. Look for an updated suspension, retuned transmission, and carbon fiber for the hood, front fenders, bumpers, front splitter, rear diffuser, and massive rear wing.