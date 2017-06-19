Honda Eyeing More Powerful Civic Type R

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R went on sale last week as the most powerful production vehicle Honda has ever offered in the U.S. But an even more powerful Type R may be coming, Honda has revealed.
Speaking with Automotive News, Civic chief engineer Hideki Matsumoto divulged Honda is considering a number of new Civic Type R variants. “We’re hoping that by gradually putting out more [variants] that we’ll be able to maintain a more stable sales volume,” he said.
First on the list is a Type R with more horsepower than the existing model’s 306 ponies. Honda could also introduce a softer version that is “focused more on the grand touring aspect,” according to Matsumoto. Another possibility is an all-wheel-drive variant that would more directly compete with the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI.
While new variants will help broaden the Type R’s customer base, Matsumoto said it was important for Honda to stick with a familiar formula for the first version to make its way to the U.S. Like the previous-gen Type R that was sold in markets outside the U.S., the new model features front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. Its 2.0-liter turbo-four is pretty much the same as the engine in the outgoing version.
The new Civic Type R is now on sale in the U.S. Prices start at $34,775 for this vehicle, which is available in a single trim level.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.