Honda Eyeing More Powerful Civic Type R

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R went on sale last week as the most powerful production vehicle Honda has ever offered in the U.S. But an even more powerful Type R may be coming, Honda has revealed.

Speaking with Automotive News, Civic chief engineer Hideki Matsumoto divulged Honda is considering a number of new Civic Type R variants. “We’re hoping that by gradually putting out more [variants] that we’ll be able to maintain a more stable sales volume,” he said.

First on the list is a Type R with more horsepower than the existing model’s 306 ponies. Honda could also introduce a softer version that is “focused more on the grand touring aspect,” according to Matsumoto. Another possibility is an all-wheel-drive variant that would more directly compete with the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI.

While new variants will help broaden the Type R’s customer base, Matsumoto said it was important for Honda to stick with a familiar formula for the first version to make its way to the U.S. Like the previous-gen Type R that was sold in markets outside the U.S., the new model features front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. Its 2.0-liter turbo-four is pretty much the same as the engine in the outgoing version.

The new Civic Type R is now on sale in the U.S. Prices start at $34,775 for this vehicle, which is available in a single trim level.