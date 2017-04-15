Genesis Wants to Establish Credibility First: Report

Genesis, Hyundai’s recently launched luxury division, will focus on establishing its credibility first before it turns its attention to sales numbers and volume. Speaking with Australia’s CarAdvice at the 2017 New York auto show, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald said that the building the marque’s credibility as a competitor to Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, and BMW is the primary focus.

Although Fitzgerald admits that profitability is required for the brand to success in future, he points out that it’s more important to show what the Genesis brand can deliver to luxury buyers, especially when it comes to service and experience. “We are in here definitely not to lose money, but I couldn’t tell you [about volume expectations] because it’s not our priority, because if I was thinking about that it would be something distracting and what might have caused the wrong answers to some of the questions here,” Fitzgerald told CarAdvice.

In addition to the current G80, G90, and the upcoming G70 sports sedan, Genesis’ lineup will also include crossovers, the first of which was previewed by the GV80 Concept that debuted last week at the 2017 New York auto show. The range will be rounded up by a luxury coupe that will serve as a replacement to the recently discontinued Hyundai Genesis Coupe that was originally marketed as a rear-drive sports car alternative to pony cars and the likes of the Nissan 370Z.