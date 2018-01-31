BMW Reportedly Considering an X2 Convertible

Last year, BMW introduced the X2 (shown above), a crossover that’s very closely related to the X1 (which, in turn, is closely related to the Mini Countryman), only slightly smaller and sportier looking.

Granted, it will soon be available in front-wheel drive form, so we don’t expect the X2 to be that much sportier performance-wise, but it will probably appeal to those stylish, youthful buyers that so many automakers are after.

One rumor even suggests that a two-door convertible version is in the works that would be aimed at the stylish young people currently interested in the Range Rover Evoque convertible.

According to Spain’s Motor.es, BMW is seriously considering launching a convertible X2 but hasn’t officially given it the green light. The German automaker reportedly conducted a study recently that found a significant number of buyers would consider a convertible X2.

That resulted in a second, more-serious study that is said to still be going on. If the business case can be made at the end of the second study, expect BMW to sign off on the convertible X2.

BMW is also said to be considering a two-door fixed-roof version of the X2, but that’s less likely than the convertible to head to production, according to Motor.es.

Considering that Land Rover recently canceled the two-door Evoque, and Mini never found much success with the Paceman, that would make sense.

We can’t say we love the idea of a convertible X2, but it might not look as awkward as the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet.

The X2 is already about the same length as a BMW 2 Series and rides low enough to almost be confused with a hatchback.

For all we know, the convertible X2 could end up looking like a slightly taller 2 Series.

Of course, until BMW actually confirms that a drop-top version of the X2 is headed to production, we can at least take comfort in the fact that it’s only a rumor. For now.