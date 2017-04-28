Acura CDX May Come to the U.S., Report Says

Acura began selling the CDX subcompact crossover in China last year, and now it’s thinking of bringing the model to the U.S., according to a new report from WardsAuto. The model would compete against the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Infiniti QX30.

“It’s a model that interests a lot of our people, so we have our R&D guys looking into the possibility,” U.S. Acura boss Jon Ikeda told the publication about an American play for the CDX.

The Acura CDX runs on the 1.5-liter turbo-four found in the Honda Civic. It’s paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and sits on the same platform as the Honda HR-V.

Bringing the CDX to the U.S. would make sense due to the growing popularity of crossovers in the market. The MDX and RDX continue to be Acura’s best-selling models here, with the latter SUV due for a redesign next year to keep pace with the stiff competition.

According to Ikeda, Acura is looking into variants of its existing lineup as a way to grow its crossover range. The automaker recently announced a hybrid version of the MDX, and a large CUV with a more spacious third row than that of the standard MDX can’t be ruled out.

“There are many, many things we could do with derivatives of our vehicles. I’m never going to say never…(but) we have to be smart with how we approach it,” Ikeda said.

Would you like to see an Acura CDX make its way to our shores? Let us know in the comments below.