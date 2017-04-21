Renault R.S.2027 Concept Peeks Into the Potential Future of Formula 1

Despite what you might think, production vehicles aren’t the only cars previewed by concept design studies. A good number of Formula 1 concept race cars have been created over the years, showcasing where the wild future of the motorsport could end up. Following older concepts from Red Bull Racing and McLaren, Renault unveiled its own F1 concept at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

It’s called the R.S.2027 concept, and on the surface, it doesn’t look too outlandishly futuristic. Aside from some liberties taken with ambient accent lighting and tire design, the R.S.2027 wears a similar open-wheeled, single-seat configuration we’ve seen in F1 cars since the beginning.

Look closer and the futurism begins to take shape. Noticeably, the cockpit is now enclosed with a polycarbonate canopy that looks as though Renault pried it from a fighter jet. Whereas current F1 cars are smooth fuselages with sharp aerodynamic bits sprouting from the bodywork, the Renault is a streamlined profile, especially in the rear decklid area, where it flattens out in place of a massive rear wing.

The R.S. is powered by a hybrid powertrain featuring a small-displacement engine, offering a full electric mode for when the car is in the pit area. The car only tips the scales at an ethereal 1,300 pounds (600 kg), so in theory, it’s faster than the 2017 season cars. The fuel tank is effectively halved when compared with the current cars, but battery power would raise five times as much.

It is chock full of safety and connectivity tech as well, including an autonomous mode for when the marshals issue a safety warning for the track. Four-wheel steering, an active suspension, and all-wheel-drive keep things enormously stable in the curves, while fans can connect with the R.S.2027 to see live telemetry and race information. See those strange ambient lights scattered over the entire car? Those are programmable, and can display info like position, lap number, and driver name.

There’s no telling what bits of tech from the Renault will make it to the F1 car of 2027, but the R.S.2027 is one of the more realistic Formula 1 concepts we’ve seen thus far.