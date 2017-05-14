Renault, Nissan Stop Production at Certain Factories Following Ransomware Cyber Attack

As victims of the massive ransomware attack from late last week, Renault and Nissan report plant stoppages as the automakers assess complications from the cyberattack. According to Automotive News, Renault temporarily ceased production at its Sandouville plant, while alliance partner Nissan halted assembly at its Sunderland plant in the UK amid ransomware worries.

A spokesperson for Renault told AN that “Proactive measures have been put in place, including the temporarily suspension of industrial activity at some sites,” alluding to more stoppages and issues at other Renault plants.

As the attack continues to extend to 100 different countries, Nissan also confirmed stoppages related to the cyberattack at its Sunderland plant in northern U.K. “Like many organizations, our UK plant was subject to a ransomware attack affecting some of our systems on Friday evening. Our teams are working to resolve the issue,” a spokesman told AN. Renault expects the halted facilities to be up and running again on Monday, according to AN.

Renault’s affected Sandouville plant produces Laguna, Espace, and New Trafic models, while Nissan’s Sunderland plant produces the Nissan Leaf, Qashqai, Note, and Juke alongside the Infiniti Q30 and QX30 models.