Infiniti QX80 Gets a Minor Nip & Tuck for Dubai

Infiniti debuted a minor refresh for the full-size QX80 SUV at the Dubai auto show. The automaker released few details about the revised model, but based on the pictures the updates are pretty subtle.

The QX80 gets new headlights and taillights inspired by the QX80 Monograph concept that debuted earlier this year in New York. We wish it looked more like the concept, which also got a new front fascia, a flush rear bumper with sculpted dual exhaust tips, and flush door handles, but apparently Infiniti thought this was good enough.

The rest of the SUV looks pretty much the same. Interior materials may be improved judging by the quilted leather seating, but the infotainment system, center stack layout, and gauges look unchanged.

As we heard previously, the 2018 QX80 will drive pretty much the same as the old one because it will continue to use the same platform, shared with the Nissan Patrol and Armada, and powertrain, a naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. A new twin-turbo V-6 base engine is a possibility, however.

Infiniti says production of the new QX80 has already begun at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, and the model will go on sale in select markets, including North America, by the end of the year. We should have more details about the refreshed QX80 next week, but for now enjoy these images.