Pricing for the refreshed 2018 Acura TLX starts at $33,950 (including destination) – that’s $1,000 more than the pre-refresh 2017 Acura TLX.

The base $33,950 2018 Acura TLX 2.4L is powered by the automaker’s 2.4-liter DOHC i-VTEC I-4 mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with a torque converter. The engine is rated 206 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque. In addition to the refreshed styling, including standard “Jewel Eye” LED headlights with auto on/off and auto high beam and LED daytime running lights and turn signals, the base TLX features Dark Burl/Acoustic wood interior trim, a revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and Sirius XM 2.0, 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, and the AcuraWatch suite of active safety and driver assist tech. The $37,650 Acura TLX 2.4L with Technology package adds navigation and HD Radio with Digital Traffic.

Front-drive models feature Acura Precision All-Wheel Steer (P-AWS) as standard. The system improves handling by offering independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control. TLX models with the 3.5-liter V-6 are available with the Acura Super-Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) with torque-vectoring for better traction and higher handling limits.

Stepping up to the TLX 3.5L brings the price up to $37,150. The 3.5-liter SOHC i-VTEC V-6 is rated 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. TLX sedans with the V-6 engine feature a unique rear fascia with chrome accents and diffuser above dual exhaust tips. The $40,850 2018 Acura TLX 3.5L with Technology package adds navigation and HD Radio with Digital Traffic, different seats with contrast stitching and piping, power driver’s seat thigh extender, and chrome exterior side trim.

The new-for-2018 Acura TLX 2.5L A-Spec model costs $43,750. The new A-Spec trim adds a body kit and spoiler as well as sportier interior bits including larger seat bolsters, round LED foglights, five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, red gauge cluster lighting and red LED ambient light piping, a wireless charging pad, and vented front seats. A-Spec models also feature unique suspension and steering tuning.

The top-spec $44,700 Acura TLX 3.5L with Advance package adds more content to the 3.5L with Technology package. Standard features include Surround View Camera System, trapezoidal LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, body-colored rear decklid spoiler, 15-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, power folding side mirrors, heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, white LED ambient light piping, wireless charging pad, and vented front seats.

SH-AWD is available on all V-6 models for $2,000.

Source: Acura