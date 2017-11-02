Got $219,000? This Reborn 1967 Shelby GT500 by Revology Can Be Yours

Revology debuted its latest reproduction of the 1967 Shelby GT500 at the SEMA Show this week. The retro Mustang features an upgraded engine and a more modern interior, but it’ll cost you around $219,000.

The reproduction sits on Revology’s M58 platform for front-engine, rear-wheel-drive models. Under the hood, the Revology Shelby GT500 packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine from Roush Performance.

Based on the DOHC Ti-VCT “Coyote” in the Mustang GT, this all-aluminum unit produces 600 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. To achieve that power, changes had to be made to the driveline, electrical unit, cooling system, suspension, and even the car’s body. Each engine comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Expect plenty of creature comforts on this special GT500. Air conditioning, remote keyless entry, remote trunk release, leather seats, Bluetooth, and power windows and door locks are some of the standard features.

Also look for power four-wheel disc brakes with 330mm slotted and ventilated rotors as well as six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in the rear. Revology is licensed by both Ford and Shelby to reproduce the classic GT500 and other iconic Mustangs of the era.

Last year, Revology debuted a 1967 Shelby GT500 that made 1.7 times more power than the Shelby GT500’s original 7.0-liter V-8 and was 550 pounds lighter than the Mustang GT. At the last SEMA Show, Revology brought out a reengineered 1966 Shelby GT350.

