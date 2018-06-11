Rebooted Hummer H1 Aims for Perfection or a Zombie Apocalypse

If you think the original Hummer H1 is or could be a perfect SUV, then keep reading. Mil-Spec Automotive (MSA) rolled out its Launch Edition H1 and if you like what you see, you can have one just like it as long as you have at least $218,499 on hand.

MSA says its custom-built Hummer takes all the greatness of the H1, ditches its weaknesses, and adds plenty of sorely needed luxury bits. It is available in five configurations: a four-door hardtop pickup, hardtop slant-back, hardtop wagon, hardtop SUV, or a two-door hardtop pickup with an extended bed.

The company starts with a donor H1, strips it to the frame, and rebuilds the truck using its specialized team in Wichita, Kansas.

“We spent two years researching, designing, and developing prototypes in our quest to build the perfect truck and we have achieved our goal with our Launch Edition,” said Adam Mitchell, MSA CEO in a statement.

“By focusing on superior design, attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and a 500 horsepower engine, our Launch Edition can get you anywhere you want to go in style and comfort while setting you apart from everyone else on the road.”

A6.6-liter turbocharged Duramax V-8 powers the beast that offers the previously mentioned 500 hp and a claimed 1,000 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The new body is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and gets an in-house textured body coating with a ceramic underbody.

Heavy-duty front and rear bumpers are added along with lots of LED lighting and military-styled alloy wheels.

Inside receives marine-grade hand-stitched leather, fancier seats, a premium audio system, and lots of optional luxury appointments over its starting price.

Have fun parking that beast in the big city, soldier.