The Real Stars of “Moonlight” and “La La Land”

It’s great to see real cars get some serious action on the movie screen and at this year’s Academy Award’s show there was plenty of backstage drama.

Besides featuring one of the weirdest Best Picture flubs of all time by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, this year’s Oscar awards show featured some good movies with some really great cars.

Let’s start with the “winning ride award,” which goes to the 1973 Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe that was featured in the Best Picture-winning film “Moonlight,” a lyrical sexual coming of age story.

Actor Mahershala Ali drives the Impala in the drama and he scored a Best Supporting award for his brilliant performance in the role. The Impala and performance are both definitely worth seeing.

Later in the film a mid-1980s Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme also gets some good play on the screen, but the classic Chevy is the real star of the show.

“La La Land,” a love story musical was the favorite to win best picture, but lost out to “Moonlight” and was the subject of the before mentioned snafu.

Still, the film won six Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards including a Best Actress win for Emma Stone.

In the breezy musical that opens with an epic L.A. freeway traffic jam, she plays an actress, who drives a Toyota Prius, who falls in love with a jazz musician played by Ryan Gosling.

While the Prius is a perfect contemporary vehicle of choice for many Los Angeles natives, it was also the source of a few good jokes in the movie.

However, Gosling’s character drives 1982 Buick Riviera convertible that is the real star of the film. It symbolizes his character’s love of the past and also features an old school cassette deck for his jazz tapes.

The Canadian actor did not win an Oscar for his song and dance role, but the Riviera was a perfect runner up for “best movie car” at this year’s award show.

If you haven’t seen the romantic movie yet, it’s definitely worth a look for fans of romantic musicals from the days of Hollywood’s Golden era.