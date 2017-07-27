Real Race Fans: Don’t Fear Formula E — Yet

NEW YORK, New York — As Montreal prepares to host Formula E’s season-ending doubleheader this weekend, the series continues to bask in glow of the New York City ePrix. The two-race event for the international series featuring all-electric open-wheel cars was held July 15-16 in Red Hook, the Brooklyn neighborhood that includes a waterfront area that, late at night, might have made Marlon Brando comfortable in 1954.

The media coverage was glowing — and naïve. “A Formula 1 car with an electric engine,” said a helpful USA Today story, supplied by The Associated Press. The New York Times noted that a local gelato shop had upped production in preparation for the event. Alejandro Agag, founder and chief executive of Formula E, told The Times that Formula E cars “make a really cool sound, almost like a fighter jet. We like to call it the noise of the future.”

Yes, well. For decades, any racing series has longed to stage an event here, but not so they could attract an enormous New York crowd, because that isn’t going to happen in a land where there’s no place to park. What the promoters wanted was an event placed in close enough proximity so cameras could show two things: the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. New York, Agag explained, “is basically the capital of the world.” Show race cars, pan to statue. Show more race cars, pan to Empire State Building. Repeat.

The size or makeup of the crowd, which the architect of modern Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, called the “studio audience,” didn’t matter. It was the show, always the show. It was what viewers at home saw on television and what sponsors saw on highlight reels.

Agag and Formula E knew that well in advance. It’s why the New York race was placed on the 2017 schedule long before the cars turned a wheel, and why the series has a 10-year option on the site. The New York City ePrix was a smash, despite reported TV ratings for Sunday’s event of 0.33 and 477,000 average viewers on Fox, not an obscure cable network.

Indeed, the track did look pretty good on television, and the camera operators were trained to focus tight on the little circuit and on the water and beyond. It was held at Pier 11, home of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, where cruise ships dock.

The Brooklyn Terminal opened in 2006 and received an award for excellence from PortHole Magazine. It is not America’s busiest terminal, so it was not too difficult to free up some space for the organizers to construct a stunningly narrow, 1.2-mile track so close to the water that it seemed like an errant wave might wash the whole thing into the Upper New York Bay. The track’s walls were constructed using portable barriers, which were mostly covered by advertising banners, giving it the appearance of a well-sponsored tunnel.

The cruise terminal’s lobby was used as the media center. It was more than adequate, but surprisingly few actual U.S. motorsports journalists showed up, though many came from overseas. (One admittedly annoying aspect of Formula E’s greenness: There’s no paper inside the media center. It would have been nice to have ONE SHEET of paper with the starting lineup, but no, you must squint at your iPhone screen.) The rest of the massive warehouse-like building was subdivided into suites and the exclusive Emotion Club. (Get it? It’s like electric and motion.) The club featured lots of white leather sofas and people who dressed like they planned to stay inside and air-conditioned all day. The pressroom, the suites, and the Emotion Club did not offer a view of the track.

Perhaps the most brilliant aspect of the street course—largely made possible by repaving part of the cruise passenger parking lot—was that there were so few grandstands, they always looked full. And the main common area was so cramped that it always appeared packed. Both pre- and post-race estimates suggested daily crowds of 18,000 or more, which seems optimistic, given how few areas there were to actually congregate and watch the races. If you wanted to watch the treacherous 180-degree hairpin, you had to find a television.

There are technically no warmup acts, leaving great gaps of time to fill wandering in the limited area and eating. There was a body-less car that circulated slowly around the track on electric power with a driver and then slowly without a driver, offering a glimpse into the near future of motorsports when we not only won’t need petroleum-powered engines, we won’t even need drivers! Of course, it’s not like there were any American drivers in the 20-car field anyway.

At least the event improved on the first U.S. Formula E race held a couple years ago in Miami. (Although that one did have an American driver, Scott Speed, who finished second.) As silence seemed to be a bad thing in Miami, there was a DJ situated at the top step to the American Airlines Arena playing echoing techno pop, accompanied by four or five obviously exhausted dancing girls, gyrating with all the enthusiasm of being held at gunpoint, presumably picking up some overtime after a full shift at an Alligator Alley strip club.

As a side act, the March 2015 Miami race featured a few electric go-karts built by local students. That act is gone, but now there are drone races after the cars leave the track. And in New York, they crashed, too.

There were New York celebrities but not as many as you might expect. Leonardo DiCaprio and fellow actor-environmentalist Fisher Stevens (best known for being the longtime boyfriend of Michelle Pfeiffer) were there, as were Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Trevor Noah, and actor Chris Hemsworth, who drove a Formula E show car and promptly ran into a wall.

But so did a lot of the professional drivers. The track was so tight and passing was at such a premium that contact was inevitable. Fortunately, due in part to the absence of long straightaways and the Michelin all-season radial tires the cars must wear, nobody was going very fast.

This did not deter the TV broadcasting team, especially play-by-play announcer Martin Haven, who is necessarily British, as only the Brits have the energy and absence of conscience to demand that you treat every pass, even warmup laps, as if they are the final corner of the Indianapolis 500. Dario Franchitti tried to keep up as the analyst, leaving veteran Bob Varsha the role of host, whose primary job seemed to be telling us how historic it all was, as the cameras panned and panned to the Statue of Liberty. (By the way, the announcers kept telling us that some cars hit the wall after sliding into the “marbles” just out of the groove, marbles being marble-sized pieces of rubber that sluffed off the tires. But these rain-or-shine tires were so hard we couldn’t find enough marbles after the race for a good game of Abalone.)

If this makes it sound like the New York City ePrix was a failure, it was not. As an event, as a marketing tool, as a like-it-or-not glimpse toward the future, as a personal showcase for Richard Branson and his weekend-sweeping Virgin driver Sam Bird, as a boost to the sales of local gelato shops, it was a massive success. A major hit. Only as races did they kind of suck.

But that is not preventing Formula E from becoming the fastest-growing form of professional motorsports there is. We were there, for example, as guests of Jaguar, which is using the technology being advanced in Formula E as a learning ground for vehicles like the I-Pace, the very-near-production 400-horsepower, all-wheel-drive SUV it previewed the night before the race. It goes on sale in about a year.

While the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team is 10th in points out of 10 teams, the company has enthusiastically jumped feet first into Formula E, along with BMW, Audi, Mahindra, and Renault — and more manufacturers are coming soon. Mercedes just announced that next year, it will quit Germany’s DTM touring-car series and join Formula E. Porsche has said on the record that it is very interested in the electric series. And add to that partners like Michelin, Visa, DHL, and Tag Heuer.

Likely U.S. and even Korean manufacturers will jump in, even if they aren’t quite ready. Nobody wants to be last, especially the way Formula E is being billed, as Agog told The New York Times, as “the vision of motor racing and also the vision of the cars everyone is going to drive in 10, 20, or 30 years.”