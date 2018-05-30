/ Are You Ready for a $700 Digital License Plate?

Personalized license plates are out; digital license plates are in—at least in Arizona and California, where the technology is currently being tested. Rollouts in Florida and Texas are planned for later this year.

The new e-plates feature a multifunctional display that allows the driver to manage vehicle registrations and renewals, access telemetric information, and here’s the best part—add personal messages to their plates. Well, if the California Department of Motor Vehicles approves it.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Sacramento is the first city to test the plates for its vehicle fleet. The electronic plates are sold through auto dealerships, not the DMV, for $699 plus installation costs, and there’s a monthly fee of $7.

Reviver Auto is the maker of the 6 x 12-inch plates that also allow fleet managers to track vehicles, log trips, and add targeted marketing messages in the upper right corner of the screen—because we need more advertising in our lives.

Neville Boston, the company’s founder, tells the paper “some businesses will use them as mini-billboards to advertise their products or services…but will be able to do so only when the vehicle is stopped.”

The company also claims that “users can rest assured that their data, especially usage/telematic information, is never shared with the DMV, law enforcement or any other third party.”

Drivers can simply turn off their vehicles location data at any time. That’s great, but we really want to message the slow car in the left lane to “MOVE OVER, ALREADY!” If we can do that, we are sold.