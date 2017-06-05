Rare Mopars Head for the Auction Block at Barrett-Jackson

Barrett-Jackson is readying its selection for the upcoming 2017 Northeast Auction at Mohegun Sun in Connecticut this month. Mopar fans can look forward to some impressive cars that will cross the block at the widely televised event.

A two-door hardtop 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T, one of about 70 such models, will be auctioned. The Bright Blue Metallic muscle car is powered by the original 426ci Hemi V-8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors. It features a 4-speed manual transmission.

Barrett-Jackson will auction off a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ’Cuda with a factory 4-speed manual transmission and 4.10 Dana Super Track Pak axle.

It’s a highly original example with original body numbers, floors, trunk, and most of its sheet metal. A 440 U-Code ‘Cuda is also for sale. It features the high performance 440ci V-8 with a four barrel carburetor.

Other Plymouths destined for the auction block include a 1970 Superbird. It’s an original bucket-seat, console car with a 440ci big block V-8 mated with a 3-speed automatic transmission.

A 1968 Hemi Road Runner will be available as well. Restored in 2016, it has most of its original sheet metal, a 426ci Hemi engine, and a matching-numbers 4-speed manual transmission.

Another 440 U-Code car that will cross the block belonged to CIA deputy station chief, Dino J. Pionzio. He special-ordered a 1972 Dodge Rallye and had it shipped to Bogota, Columbia where he worked at the American Embassy.

Pionzio’s car, known as the “CIA Charger” features the original 440ci V-8 engine, an automatic transmission and a 3.55 performance axle.

The Barrett-Jackson auction will be held June 21-24.