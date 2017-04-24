No. 66 Aston Martin Vantage GT8 is Now Available

If you missed out on purchasing the track-bred Aston Martin Vantage GT8, here’s your second chance. British car dealer H.R. Owen has listed one of them for sale, although you can expect to pay an even heftier price this time around.

Last year, Aston Martin began deliveries of the Vantage GT8, which was limited to just 150 copies. Prices started at 165,000 pounds, which equates to more than $210,000 at today’s exchange rates. The GT8 now available for sale is the 66th car to come off the production line and goes for 259,950 pounds (more than $332,000). The No. 66 GT8 features an Onyx Black paint job with red inserts.

Thanks to a host of aerodynamic updates, the GT8 is 220 pounds lighter than the standard Vantage. Aston Martin employed carbon fiber for the front splitter, front and rear bumpers, fenders, side sills, and rear diffuser to reduce weight. A lighter lithium-ion battery, titanium center-mounted exhaust, and other updates further help in this endeavor.

Along with a specially tweaked chassis, the GT8 benefits from a more powerful 4.7-liter V-8 engine. It produces 440 hp, up 10 hp from the Vantage GT.

The rare Aston Martin Vantage GT8 is now available at H.R. Owen’s Cheltenham showroom in the U.K.