1964 ATS 2500 GTS Snags Top Honors at The Quail 2017

An elegant 1964 ATS 2500 GTS rolled into the Rolex Circle of Champions at 2017 edition of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, California.

This lightweight street/track car with chassis #2006 is one of three known to still exist and was built by Automobili Turismo e Sport (ATS) in Bologna, Italy.

The two-door, coupe was designed by Franco Scaglione and was one of the first GT cars to feature a mid-engine layout and it won the prestigious Rolex Best of Show award.

“I am so delighted to have won at The Quail – it is such a magnificent event and I came here today without any expectations,” said owner Bruce Milner of California, in a statement.

In addition to the top spot, Milner also received a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona timepiece, which appears likely to cause a bit of friction with his wife.

“The car hasn’t been shown for 16 years, when it won at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so the award is completely unexpected,” said Milner. “I feel so fortunate to win a Rolex watch; my wife thinks she is going to get her hands on it but I’m not so sure!”

Awards were presented in 14 categories and 236 cars were in attendance. Ann Brockington took home a Spirit of the Quail award for her 1938 Packard Eight Model 1601 Cabriolet.

Now in its fifteenth year, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is one of Monterey Car Week’s premier events, bringing together fans, collectors, and legendary drivers.

“The Quail is very special. It’s intimate, it has style and the collection of cars is more diverse than even Pebble Beach,” said Sir Jackie Stewart, three-time Formula One Drivers’ World Champion.

“Every year I see cars that I have never seen before, and in such a relaxed and spacious setting, you really are able to admire them up close alongside true motoring enthusiasts and specialists. Rolex’s involvement just adds to the event’s unique charm. Everybody wants to be here.”

Us included.