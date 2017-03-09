Range Rover and Zenith Team-Up for Another Limited Edition Chronograph

Range Rover and Zenith are back together for another collaborative watch, building on the popular Zenith El Primero Range Rover release from last year. Whereas the previous chronograph was created to celebrate the super-luxe Range Rover SVAutobiography, the new Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar is launched to commemorate, predictably, the new Range Rover Velar.

We were big fans of the Zenith El Primero Range Rover — a dark, charcoal-hued piece that was a refreshingly demure automotive tie-in that shied away from the bright, glitzy design that are often the product of many brand partnerships. Looking over the new Velar watch, we’re pleased to report it’s more of the same.

Despite a shift to Zenith’s preexisting “Chronomaster” nameplate, the Velar is best seen as simply a handsome design variation. The same carbon-colored dial is used, but now features dark copper accents and hands instead of monochromatic carbon-colored ones. There were some complaints on the small “Range Rover” scripture on the first special edition, so Zenith scrubbed the dial clean and added “El Primero” badging in place of the old text.

Other than the new colorway, the watch thankfully remains the same. Inside the very proportionate 42mm PVD case beats the same 400B El Primero movement, returning an impressive 36,000 vibrations per hour (VPH). Turn the watch over, and you’ll catch a glimpse of Range Rover’s name on the rotor through the display caseback.

Zenith hasn’t revealed pricing or production numbers, but we’d expect prices to approach (but not exceed) the five-figure mark.