Range Rover Velar Teased Ahead of Debut

This just in from our friends in Mahwah, New Jersey: Land Rover is introducing an all-new model called the Range Rover Velar.

UPDATE: “The Velar is not an EV,” says Land Rover.

The new Range Rover fits between Evoque and Sport models. Its world premiere will be held on on March 1 ahead of its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York auto show, which will presumably follow an appearance at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

From the teaser photo, the Velar looks like a slightly larger Evoque with a slanted rear roof deck and a massive moonroof like a Tesla.

Inside, we can also catch a glimpse of the sparse interior and a giant touch screen with green, red and gray power bars, which leads us to believe it is probably an EV.

“Elegant simplicity, a visually reductive approach and all-new consumer technologies are the hallmarks of the new Range Rover Velar,” the press release coos.

“Refined for every occasion and for various terrains, the Range Rover Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover’s drive to go Above and Beyond.”

Yep, “sustainable materials,” “above and beyond” can only mean one thing — Tesla fighter! But is it a hybrid, a plug-in, or is the Velar all-electric? Perhaps it is all three or none of the above. A request for comment was not returned at this time.

Side by side comparisons show that it is shorter than the Range Rover Sport. Around back, it features two LED taillights that wrap horizontally around its sculpted rear and huge wheel wells.

“We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything,” Gerry McGovern, Land Rover chief design officer, announced in a statement.

The name Velar comes from the original 1969 Range Rover prototypes and is pronounced “vel-ar,” not “ve-lar” or “v-el-ar” we are informed.

“When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rover vehicles, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin ‘velare’ meaning to veil or cover,” says RR.

Stay tuned as more electrifying details of the Range Rover Velar as they emerge next month.