Range Rover Offers Customers New SVO Design Pack

A vehicle’s stance and look is always a point of contention among automotive enthusiasts. There’s a need in this group to alter the exterior toward a more custom and personal state, and with Range Rover’s new SVO Design Pack, the British marque will offer just that.

“Designed, engineered, and tested in-house,” the exterior package was done at the new SVO Technical Center in Coventry, U.K., and blends “highly desirable and distinctive exterior enhancements” that make Range Rover a leader among British design. The package includes a unique front and rear fascia, with the latter using an integrated quad tailpipe design, new side vents, side sills, and an exclusive front grille that provides a dynamic and aggressive face.

The new SVO Design Pack will be a dealer-fitted accessory, with the ability to back-date older models, but only up until the 2013 model year. In addition to the new styling pieces, the pack can be specified in four different color schemes to provide customers with a more unique appearance. Colors include Atlas, Dark Atlas, Graphite Atlas, and Gloss Black.

There are a few caveats to the new design package as while it will fit Range Rovers from 2013 to present, it will only fit standard wheelbase Range Rovers. For those with long wheelbase Range Rovers, you’re sadly out of luck, for now. Additionally, the SVO Design Pack is only available in the U.K. for the moment and comes with a MSRP of about $13,300 using current exchange rates.

According to Range Rover, the SVO Design Pack “provides even greater scope for customers to personalize their vehicle[s].”

Furthermore, the 2017 Range Rover, where the SVO Design Pack will first be offered, now includes Advanced Tow Assist, Driver Condition Monitoring, Blind Spot Assist, and a new 10-inch dual view touchscreen display.