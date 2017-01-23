Range Rover Sport SVR Runs Acceleration Tests on Dirt, Snow, and Grass: Video

For owners of fast cars, knowing your 0-60 time can give you a sense of pride, but more importantly it gives you ammo for one-upping your friends and family. But when your vehicle is intended to be driven off-road, reciting the on-pavement 0-60 time could be seen as hollow and meaningless. Thankfully for Range Rover Sport SVR owners, Land Rover has conducted acceleration tests on several types of terrain so you can quote the right number for a given surface.

Land Rover conducted all-terrain acceleration tests at six venues across Europe. The sites were chosen specifically for their terrain, which included snow, mud, gravel, grass, and sand. The SVR test car was equipped with Michelin 275/45R21 all-season tires, and the driver left it up to the Land Rover Terrain Response 2 system to decide which mode to be in for the traction conditions. The system automatically judges the terrain and selects an appropriate driving mode, choosing from General Driving, Dynamic, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand, and Rock Crawl modes for the best program to put down the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8’s 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque.

For a baseline, Land Rover estimates the SVR can sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4.7 seconds on asphalt. The SVO-tuned SUV hits 62 mph in 5.5 seconds on grass and sand, and 5.3 seconds on gravel. Mud takes a bit longer at 6.5 seconds, but snow raises that time to a sluggish 11.3 seconds.

Check out the video below to watch Land Rover carry out the all-terrain acceleration tests with the Range Rover Sport SVR.