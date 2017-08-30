2018 Ram Harvest Edition Made for Future Farmers of America

Ram Trucks is reaching out to America’s breadbasket with its latest special edition model dubbed the Harvest Edition. The agricultural market-specific truck is distinguished by two new colors inspired by Case IH and New Holland farm equipment and tractor companies: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue.

Subsidiaries of CNH Industrial N.V. manufacture Case IH and New Holland products. CNH shares a common ancestry with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., the parent company of Ram Trucks.

“The Ram Harvest Edition marks the first time that Ram dealers will be able to stock trucks that exactly match the colors of two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Mike Manley, head of the Jeep and Ram brands.

Available on Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 models, in any body configuration, and with the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, and 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines, the Harvest Edition comes with a 1-inch ride height increase for the 1500 models. It also gets a cargo-view camera for the Heavy Duty models (2500 and 3500), and all models get rugged on/off-road tires.

Out on the field, farmers can utilize the fold-out bumper step, black tubular side steps, rubber floor mats, spray-in bed liner, and skid plates and tow hooks (for four-wheel-drive models), all standard on the Harvest Edition.

Inside, the well-appointed Harvest Edition Ram trucks come standard with an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Outside, Ram adds plenty of chrome with the truck maker’s chrome “Wave Mesh” cross-hair grille, 17-inch chrome wheels (Heavy Duty models get polished aluminum 18-inchers), chrome mirrors, chrome door handles, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust finishers (1500 models).

In addition to the previously mentioned colors, the Harvest Edition will be available in Bright White and Brilliant Black and can be had with a two-tone Bright Silver color configuration as well. The Ram 1500 Harvest Edition starts at $41,305 and the Heavy Duty models start at $47,630 including destination.