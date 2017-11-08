2018 Ram Hydro Blue Sport Makes Others Sublime with Envy

Ram loves its special edition Sport truck models and has released three versions for the 2017 model year including the Sublime (green), Copper, and Ignition Orange Sport models. The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport is the fourth and final special edition Sport truck that Ram will offer in the 2017 calendar year.

Revealed at the San Antonio Auto Show, the Ram Hydro Blue Sport features a black-decaled Sport performance hood, a new body-colored Sport grille with black billet inserts and black Ram badge, flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging, black bezel projector headlights, and LED taillights.

The body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles provide a bold monochromatic look. Four-wheel drive models receive polished 20-inch aluminum wheels but two-wheel-drive models get larger 22-inchers.

Inside the Hydro Blue Sport you will find blue color-matched highlight stitching on the instrument panel, heated steering wheel, and door trim. The heated black bucket seats with mesh inserts are embroidered with blue Sport accents and blue ram’s head logos on the headrests.

Instrument panel bezels, center console trim, and door panel trim are anodized in Blue.

For additional flair, both 20- and 22-inch wheels are offered in Gloss Black, as well as optional tubular side steps in Black or chrome.

Active Level air suspension, ParkSense, and the RamBox storage system are additional available features.

The Hydro Blue special-edition is only available on the Ram 1500 Sport crew cab, short bed body configuration equipped with the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8. Production will be limited to 2,000 units with a starting price of $47,455 including destination.

Expect to see the Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport truck in dealerships this month.

In case you miss or pass on this special edition Sport truck model, don’t worry; we expect Ram will release more special editions in striking colors in the future.