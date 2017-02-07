“Racing Heroes” Builds Classic Cars You Can’t Afford to Miss

Looking for a racing red 1962 Ferrari GTO or a jet black 1937 Bugatti 57 SC to add to your collection?

What if we told you that you could own them for a couple of hundred bucks with free shipping? No, they are not stolen. Instead, they’re beautiful 1:18 scale miniatures made by Racing Heroes of Santa Barbara, California.

Lukas and Annemarie Niklasson’s family business makes these remarkable CMC model cars by hand. The creations feature working doors, handles, hoods, and more.

Some of the cars feature over 1,000 bits and pieces of stainless steel, leather, glass, and other fine materials to replicate the original vehicle with a fanatic’s attention to detail.

“We started Racing Heroes because we believe that the automobile is one thing we all have in common. To some, it’s simply a mode of transportation, but to us it’s a passion,” says the Niklassons on their website.

You can find classics from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and plenty of other rare gems in their online shop.

Now there is finally a place to buy a dream car without having to worry about the price or where are you going to store your classic. We wonder if the make tiny car covers to keep the dust off of your new prize collection?

Prices start at $220 and go up from there. Visit racingheroes.com for more inspiration.