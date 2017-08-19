A Quick Look at the 2017 Pacific Grove Concours Auto Rally

You know how you visit that little nightclub and discover a musician so good that you know he or she could be playing in a much larger venue? Or see a driver racing at your local short track that everybody just knows could make it in the pros?

That’s the sort of vibe you get from the 23rd Annual Pacific Grove Concours Auto Rally, a Friday event that starts with a couple of hundred cars parked downtown on Lighthouse Avenue, continues with a drive along the coast, and ends up back in Pacific Grove for a barbeque at Chataqua Hall.

If it sounds like the kind of concours the local Rotary Club might sponsor, it is.

There are cars good enough, and some owners plenty rich enough, to possibly compete in the Big Boy event during Monterey Car Week, the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance. But you kind of get the feeling a lot of the participants and fans at Pacific Grove don’t want to deal with the crowds, the prices, and the perceived attitudes.

If you want to hear millennials rev their engines to redline in candy-colored Lamborghinis, there are shows for that. This isn’t one of them.