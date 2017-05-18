Qualcomm Demonstrates Dynamic Electric Vehicle Recharging

Being able to recharge your electric car while you’re driving it on public roads is the Holy Grail of EV technology, and now Qualcomm Technologies says it has seen the light. Qualcomm on Thursday demonstrated the ability to recharge two Renault Kangoo EVs for up to 20 killowatts while they traveled at highway speeds, using the San Diego company’s dynamic electric vehicle charging (DEVC) system. The two Renault multi-purpose vans were able to charge dynamically at the same time, and could pick up charging in both directions of a 100-meter (328-foot) test track built by public-private partnership Vedecom, at Satory, Versailles in France.

“The vehicles can pick up charge in both directions along the track, and in reverse, further showcasing how the Qualcomm Halo DEVC system has been designed to support real-world implementation of dynamic charging,” the San Diego-based tech company said in a press release in advance of the demonstration.

Following the demo, Qualcomm was to turn over its DEVC to Vedecom to perform further tests for FABRIC, the 9-million euro ($10 million U.S.) FeAsiBility analysis and development of on-Road charging solutions for future electriC vehicles (capitalization theirs) project funded mostly by the European Union.

Tortured abbreviation aside, the Qualcomm demonstration, in conjunction with Vedecom and Renault, pips perceived EV technology leader Tesla, in improving the prospects for zero emissions vehicles, by potentially relieving the range anxiety that makes electric-power mostly for short-trip urban travel. EVs currently account for just 1 percent of the global automotive market, and about 1.5 percent of the North American market.

Audi launched connected car technology in the 2017 model year with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 602A processor. Qualcomm also is a major player in automotive telematics and infotainment, as well as mobile computing, health care, networking and the Internet of things.