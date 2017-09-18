PSA Reportedly Engineering Next-Generation Models to Comply with U.S. Regulations

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. According to a report from Automotive News, French automaker PSA’s planned return to the U.S. market is still on track, with the company engineering future vehicles to meet U.S. regulations.

While talking to AN at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed that the automaker has already decided which of its brands—a portfolio that includes core brands Peugeot, Citroen, and DS, as well as the recently acquired Opel and Vauxhall—will be crossing the Atlantic, though he didn’t let slip which brand that would be.

PSA first announced plans for a U.S. invasion back in spring of 2016. Then, the automaker outlined a ten-year plan that included the introduction of five new cars for the States by 2021.

At the time, we noted the upscale DS brand would have the best shot at finding success, but relies heavily on PSA’s willingness to invest in a full dealer network, as well as a headquarters and service infrastructure. As it stands, it would likely be easier for DS to immigrate to the U.S., considering new luxury brands have a better time than affordable, entry-level brands.

The first step of PSA’s integration is developing partnerships for ride sharing, a project that will begin later this year.