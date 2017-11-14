Production Subaru Ascent Rises November 28

It feels like Subaru revealed the Ascent concept just yesterday, but the production version is already preparing for its debut at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show later this month. Subaru posted a teaser image to Twitter announcing the three-row crossover’s November 28 debut and showing off part of the vehicle’s taillight and bumper.

The Subaru Ascent concept was first shown at the New York auto show in April. The concept was a further refinement of the VIZIV-7 concept that debuted at last year’s L.A. show, coming in at a more realistic 198.8 inches in length. The concept took design cues from the rest of the Subaru lineup but blended them into a vehicle that looks way more rugged than the previous Tribeca three-row ever did.

Subaru says the Ascent will be powered by a new turbocharged, direct-injected 2.4-liter flat-four, but other technical details are slim at the moment. Production of the Ascent will begin in 2018 at Subaru’s plant in Lafayette, Indiana, and Subaru plans to sell the crossover exclusively in North America. The Ascent will go on sale sometime in 2018 as a 2019 model year.

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the 2019 Subaru Ascent’s debut at the L.A. auto show.