Production-Spec 2019 Audi Q8 Premieres in China

The Audi Q8 e-tron concept was one of the stars of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show and despite futuristic looks inside and out, it was a preview of a coming production model—one that Audi just unveiled in Shenzhen, China at the Audi Brand Summit.

Audi provided scant details were provided about the new swoopy crossover, which we know will be a five-seater loaded with the latest in fancy technology. That includes Audi’s new MMI touch response display, which provides haptic and acoustic feedback. The automaker claims it “is as intuitive as a smartphone” and touts the ease of its “logical and flat menu structure” as well as its “natural-language control.” Also coming on the 2019 Q8 are wireless charging and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System.

No details about the Q8’s powertrain were provided, but Audi did say that its 48-volt mild hybrid system will be standard, as will an adaptive damping suspension (an air suspension will be optional), and that its quattro all-wheel drive system would use a rear-biased that sends at least 60% of power to the rear wheels. However, Motor Trend reports that U.S.-spec models will be powered by the same supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 that’s offered in the Q7, where it makes 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Per the same report, European Q8s will also be offered with a choice of two 3.0-liter V-6 diesels.

Per Audi, the Q8 “introduces the brand’s new SUV design language for both exterior and interior features,” so expect to see more of the same in all forthcoming Q models. It’s not entirely fresh inside, as the dashboard layout is similar to those of the new A7 and A8, but the front end is certainly a new one for Audi. While the massive grille works on the fairly large Q8, it will be interesting to see how it translates to smaller models like the Q3 and Q5.