A Primer on the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

There’s nothing sadder than seeing a vintage racecar, built to be seen and heard, collecting dust, wasting away in someone’s garage or in a museum. But far too often, these collectible automobiles are stowed away, pushed into a hermetically sealed garaged, and left to rot. Not so with the cars that race at the annual Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

The Reunion allows for almost every class of vintage racecar to come and race head-to-head on the historic pavement of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. And it seems that each year, entrants get better and better. 2017 is no different, with the list of entrants including a 1958 Lister Knobbly, Mazda 767b, 1973 Porsche 911 RSR, and a handful of pre-war cars including a Bugatti Type 51 and an Alfa Romeo 8C.

Taking place during the Monterey Car Week, which is headlined by the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Motorsports Reunion is where you’ll actually be able to see these precious metallic machinations be driven in anger, likely for the first time in decades. The Reunion is also where you’ll be able to rub shoulders with celebrities like Jay Leno, Patrick Dempsey, and Keanu Reeves, as well as billionaires and a host of famous racing drivers such as Walter Rohl and Sir Stirling Moss.

The 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion kicks-off Wednesday August 16th with an orientation and group photo that will see every car on the field come together. Racing, however, begins on Thursday morning with first practice and qualifying. Scroll down for the weekend’s schedule, or click here for a more detailed version of the race schedule.

Thursday, August 17-Practice/Qualifying for All Classes

Friday, August 18- Practice/Qualifying for All Classes

Saturday, August 19- First Race Day

Pre-1940 Sports Racing and Touring Cars

1927-1951 Racing Cars

1955-1961 Sports Racing over 2,000cc

1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, AAGT

1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT Cars

1970-1984 Sports Racing under 2,100cc

1963-1973 FIA Manufacturers Championship

1981-1991 IMSA GTP

Sunday, August 20-Second Race Day

1955-1962 GT Cars

1958-1960 Formula Junior-Front Engine & Drum Brakes

1961-1966 GT Cars under 2,500cc

1963-1966 GT Cars over 2,500cc

1961-1963 Formula Junior-disc brakes

1955-1961 Sports Racing under 2,000cc

1973-1991 IMSA GTU, GTO/Trans-Am

