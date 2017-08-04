A Primer on the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

There’s nothing sadder than seeing a vintage racecar, built to be seen and heard, collecting dust, wasting away in someone’s garage or in a museum. But far too often, these collectible automobiles are stowed away, pushed into a hermetically sealed garaged, and left to rot. Not so with the cars that race at the annual Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.
The Reunion allows for almost every class of vintage racecar to come and race head-to-head on the historic pavement of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. And it seems that each year, entrants get better and better. 2017 is no different, with the list of entrants including a 1958 Lister Knobbly, Mazda 767b, 1973 Porsche 911 RSR, and a handful of pre-war cars including a Bugatti Type 51 and an Alfa Romeo 8C.
Taking place during the Monterey Car Week, which is headlined by the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Motorsports Reunion is where you’ll actually be able to see these precious metallic machinations be driven in anger, likely for the first time in decades. The Reunion is also where you’ll be able to rub shoulders with celebrities like Jay Leno, Patrick Dempsey, and Keanu Reeves, as well as billionaires and a host of famous racing drivers such as Walter Rohl and Sir Stirling Moss.
The 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion kicks-off Wednesday August 16th with an orientation and group photo that will see every car on the field come together. Racing, however, begins on Thursday morning with first practice and qualifying. Scroll down for the weekend’s schedule, or click here for a more detailed version of the race schedule.
Thursday, August 17-Practice/Qualifying for All Classes
Friday, August 18- Practice/Qualifying for All Classes
Saturday, August 19- First Race Day
Pre-1940 Sports Racing and Touring Cars
1927-1951 Racing Cars
1955-1961 Sports Racing over 2,000cc
1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, AAGT
1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT Cars
1970-1984 Sports Racing under 2,100cc
1963-1973 FIA Manufacturers Championship
1981-1991 IMSA GTP
Sunday, August 20-Second Race Day
1955-1962 GT Cars
1958-1960 Formula Junior-Front Engine & Drum Brakes
1961-1966 GT Cars under 2,500cc
1963-1966 GT Cars over 2,500cc
1961-1963 Formula Junior-disc brakes
1955-1961 Sports Racing under 2,000cc
1973-1991 IMSA GTU, GTO/Trans-Am
1955-1962 GT Cars
1958-1960 Formula Junior-Front Engine & Drum Brakes
1961-1966 GT Cars under 2,500cc
1963-1966 GT Cars over 2,500cc
1961-1963 Formula Junior-disc brakes
1955-1961 Sports Racing under 2,000cc
1973-1991 IMSA GTU, GTO/Trans-Am
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.