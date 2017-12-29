Possible Ford Mustang GT500 Engine Drawings Leak

We’ve heard for a while that Ford will introduce a supercharged Mustang GT500 sometime soon. And thanks to images posted on a fan forum earlier this month, we’re confident that not only is the GT500 happening, it’s also going to be revealed soon. The latest leaked images only add to that confidence.

Over at the Mustang6G fan forum, member “zackmd1” posted what appear to be two wiring diagrams for the GT500’s engine that he says Ford mistakenly posted instead of the actual wiring diagrams for the Mustang GT350. It might initially look like the GT350’s 5.2-liter V-8, but if you look closer, it’s definitely got a supercharger. And if you look even closer, you can see the Cobra symbol on the top of the engine.

Upon first glance, it may look like the wiring harness cuts through the intercooler. In fact, that’s what we thought at first, too. But as a few readers pointed out, a closer look shows that the images actually show a ghost image of wiring that’s on the other side of the intercooler.

What’s truly weird is that not only did the images come directly from Ford, as far as we know, they still haven’t been taken down. There’s no way to know exactly how it happened, but we have no reason to believe these images are fake. Is it a mistake? A leak? We’re not really sure.

Regardless, these images, combined with the previous ones we’ve already seen, have us convinced the next Mustang GT500 is coming and might even be revealed at the Detroit auto show next month. Considering the current GT350 makes 526 hp, and the last GT500 made 662 hp, when it does arrive, we have a feeling the new GT500 will be one ridiculously quick car.