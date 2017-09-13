2018 Mercedes-Benz S 560e Bows in Frankfurt

For 2018, Mercedes-Benz offers an updated S-Class plug-in hybrid for its flagship line. The S 560e has an all-electric range of about 31 miles and made its debut this week at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The S 560e’s hybrid drive system combines 367 hp from its 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6 engine with an electric output of 90 kW or an additional 121 hp.

That’s a combined total of 488 hp on tap, which should be more than enough power to scoot the sleek sedan from 0-62 mph in only 5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz’s third-generation hybrid transmission is based on its 9-speed automatic transmission. Its torque converter, clutch, and electric motor (developed jointly with Bosch) reside in the hybrid drive unit under the hood. Plug-in access is located in the rear of the S-Class on the bumper, just below the right taillight.

Mercedes states that although the battery size remains unchanged, the new lithium-ion battery has an increased rated capacity of 13.5 kWh. It is supplied by the Daimler subsidiary Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE, which also provides battery packs for Smart EVs.

To help drivers get the most out of their posh plug-in, the S 560e gets Eco Assist as standard. The system notifies the driver via a head-up display when it is optimal to let off on the accelerator, when to coast, or when to tap on the brakes for energy recuperation.

Mercedes-Benz says the S 560e’s onboard 7.2 kW charger allows for fast charging of the battery, but did not provide charging times for the plug-in.

Pricing and delivery hasn’t been announced, but we should know more details closer to its estimated delivery date in the late fall or early spring.